WGMD Fishing Report 11-26-22

Saturday was a beautiful day on land, but just a tad rough on the ocean.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was a private boat did make it out to bay structure and brought back some tog. No charter or head boats left the dock.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt told us the Miss Ene tried to fish ocean structure, but the further they ran the rougher the ocean became. They were forced to return to the dock with just a few tog.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report didn’t change. Lots of short tog on sand fleas and green crab with the occasional keeper from the inlet. No word on rockfish from the jetty at daybreak.

Speaking of rockfish, my son Roger, who lives in New Jersey, showed me a video on his phone of rockfish, or striped bass, chasing peanut bunker right up to the sand between the beach and a jetty on Friday. Not sure of the exact location, but would guess Long Beach Island.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.