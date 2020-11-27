WGMD Fishing Report 11-27-20

Thursday was just a plain, old lousy day for fishing. Friday and the remainder of the weekend look good.

Delaware people have a fascination with low digit license plate numbers. I should know, because my grandfather acquired the Delaware number 7711 in 1936 and it has been in the family even since.

This has not gone unnoticed by DNREC and they have issued 9999 low digit surf fishing tags that they have auctioned off over the years. This year, beginning on November 27, they will sell 25, 105, 206, 416, 451 and 469. They will also sell six choice tags from 51 to 9999. The minimum bid is $250 and the bidding ends on December 9. Visit usgovbid.com to make your bid.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.