WGMD Fishing Report 11-27-21

Saturday, we had a small craft advisory up and no one ventured out to the bay or ocean. Sunday the wind will switch around to the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 25 and seas of three to four feet. Monday will see winds back out of the northwest at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and seas running three to five feet. I had reservations on the Angler out of Ocean City for Monday, but that trip was postponed to a later date.

Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said they had boats that were planning to run on Sunday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me that in spite of a very cold wind, some people still fished the Indian River Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean beach. Those that fished the Inlet had some keeper tog. This included James Albany who caught a 17-incher on Thanksgiving Day. The beach produced dogfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.