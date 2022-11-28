WGMD Fishing Report 11-27-22

If anyone went fishing on Sunday, I hope they survived. With gale warnings up and the rain coming down in buckets even the diehard tog fishermen at Indian River Inlet would be crazy to go out.

Just a few reminders as we get towards the end of the year.

The Delaware Surf Fishing Permits will go on sale beginning this Tuesday, November 29. There is no limit on the number of permits for 2023 so no need to rush to buy yours as there was last year. Once again, there will be two types of permits, full and restricted. The restricted permits may not be used on weekends and holidays from May 20 until after Labor Day. That also means you can not use the reservation system with a restricted permit. The restricted permits do cost less than the full permits.

By the time I got my surf fishing permit in 2022 the only ones left were restricted. I didn’t miss going up on the beach on summer weekends at all.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.