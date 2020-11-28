WGMD Fishing Report 11-28-20

On Friday I had one of the greatest fishing trips of my life.

My sons Ric and Roger and I were up at 4:30 AM out the door at 5:00 and on the Angler out of Ocean City by 6:45. The boat left the dock at 7:00 and we were fishing by 9:00.

From the first drop to the last at 1:00 PM it was a steady drop and crank. At least one and often two sea bass on salted clams provided by the boat. There were more then a few times when the sea bass won and we pulled up two empty hooks and we also had our share of shorts, but overall, the quality of the fish was outstanding.

So why was this trip one of the best I have ever had? Of course, fishing alongside Ric and Roger makes any trip outstanding, but the icing on this cake was the fact that I caught the biggest fish. That’s right! Not Roger who almost always gets the biggest, but poor, old Pop who has had a terrible year.

