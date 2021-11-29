WGMD Fishing Report 11-28-21

The weather was iffy on Sunday and a few boats fished Delaware Bay for tog. Small craft advisories will be up on Monday with the wind out of the northwest at 20 knots with gusts to 30 and three to four-foot seas. Tuesday the wind will move to the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 25 and three-to-four-foot seas.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid and the Grizzly both had a catch of tog on Sunday. No location was given for the catch, but my guess would be Delaware Bay around the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers. Green crabs would be my guess for the bait.

At Indian River Inlet, Andrew Goldberg caught some 25-inch class rockfish on Thanksgiving eve. Once again, I would have to guess that he was casting bucktails or plugs.

James Albany fished the Inlet from his boat on Sunday and caught at least one keeper tog.

I had a report from North Jersey of a three-hour blitz in the surf of rockfish to over 40 inches.

