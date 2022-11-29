WGMD Fishing Report 11-28-22

With small craft advisories up on Monday no boats left their docks or trailers. A gale warning is up for Wednesday leaving Tuesday as the only day to fish this week. I hope to drown some green crabs at the Inlet today.

I do have a few reports from the holiday weekend.

The Sea Jay II with Captain Jamar Campbell had six sea bass and were just short of a boat limit on tog on Friday.

Kyle Falgowski and friends had a boat limit of 75 sea bass and 11 tog on Thanksgiving.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said the tog at Indian River Inlet keep scoffing down those green crabs. As has been the case all fall, most are too small to keep, but if you stay at it long enough you just might catch one over 16 inches. They also said quite a few rockfish have been caught out of the inlet. A few have been over the 28-inch minimum size, but most are in the 20 to 25-inch range. Bucktails remain the top lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.