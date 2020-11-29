WGMD Fishing Report 11-29-20

Saturday was another good fishing weather day and Sunday looks good as well. After that it’s all downhill with gale warnings up for Monday and seas to at least four feet right through Thursday.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina recorded two citation tog caught on the Top Fin with Captain Pete Haines. Howard Gates had a 9.36-pound tog and Stephany Nealy had an 8.86 pounder on Saturday. Young Shane Smith caught his first tog, and it was a keeper, at the Outer Wall on a box crab. The Katydid came in early with a boat limit of tog on Saturday. The Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe also had a boat limit of tog. The head boat angler caught tog as did the Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Lauren said the Judy V caught tog. Private boats had tog and sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that the Inlet gave up the usual small tog with a few keepers. The surf only spiny dogs.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.