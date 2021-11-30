WGMD Fishing Report 11-29-21

With small craft advisories up on Monday no boats left the dock or their trailers. Tuesday will see winds out of the west at 10 to 15 knots in the morning going southwest in the afternoon with gusts to 25. Seas will run three to four feet. On Wednesday the wind will go back around to the northwest at five to ten knots and then move to the southwest late in the day. Seas will be three feet in the morning then drop to two feet in the afternoon.

While I had no reports on Monday, I did have a few left over from the holiday weekend.

Down in Ocean City, Captain Chase Eberle from Chasin’ Tails Charters reported the first tog weighing more then 20 pounds caught this season. They did release this big female, but managed to put some smaller tog in the box.

Staying in Ocean City, Donnie Post and Shawn Flaherty caught keeper tog and short rockfish out of the back bays.

Alan Rosenberger and three friends managed a boat limit of black seas bass out of Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.