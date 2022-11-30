WGMD Fishing Report 11-29-22

Tuesday was as nice a day as you could hope for at the end of November and fish were caught. There is a gale warning up for Wednesday.

Captain Beau on the Skipjack II had 60 sea bass, six porgies and 2 bluefish for his party on Tuesday.

Chadwick Spence and his crew caught 42 sea bass and 1 flounder, also on Tuesday.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had tog on Tuesday.

Old Inlet Bait and tackle told us a few surf rats are walking the beach at night casting SP Minnows and other plugs and picking away at rockfish. Most are shorts, but a few top the 28-inch minimum size limit.

I fished the southside of Indian River Inlet during incoming water on Tuesday morning. For the most part my white-legger crabs were ignored, but the one solid hit I did have ended when the fish cut off my braided line on a rock. I should have had a longer shock leader. I did not see one fish caught all morning.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.