WGMD Fishing Report 11-3-20

With a gale warning up on Monday and air temperatures staying around 50 degrees, I don’t believe many folks went fishing. Look for small craft advisories to be up on Tuesday with seas to five feet before we get three days of decent fishing weather.

The success of our fishing trips this week will depend on how much the water temperature drops. If it falls five or more degrees the fishing may be slow as the fish recover from the shock.

Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin ran a short trip to the Outer Wall on Sunday before the rains moved in and came back with a good catch of tog.

I received an email from a reader who observed fishermen keeping small tog on the Southside of Indian River Inlet last week. He was on vacation and said the poachers would use runners to carry the short tog back to the cars and put them in coolers. I have notified the DNREC Enforcement Police. This was a wide spread problem before the officers cracked down. Looks like another is needed.

