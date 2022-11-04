WGMD Fishing Report 11-3-22

Thursday saw a pretty good heave on the ocean and, to the best of my knowledge, no boats ventured out there.

Captain Cary Evans did take the Grizzly out to bay structure and his party caught over 80 tog. Unfortunately, only a few of those 80 were large enough to keep.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, said no great change in the fishing at Indian River Inlet. Just as Captain Cary experienced on bay structure, there are loads of small tog in the rocks, but only a few keepers.

My friend Dan Neumann had what he considered a great day on the beach. He caught four smooth dog sharks and one 10-inch bluefish on cut bait. He did say he is still catching shad and small blues out of Indian River Inlet on tiny sliver spoons during incoming water.

The weekend should be fishable. The weather promises to be warm. This could be your last chance before Old Man Winter shuts us down. Get out and go fishing.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.