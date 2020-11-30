WGMD Fishing Report 11-30-20

Sunday was a beautiful day and lots of fish were caught. A gale warning is up for Monday with seas from seven to ten feet. Tuesday the seas will be five to eight and on Wednesday they will run three to five feet. Finally, on Thursday seas will drop down to three feet and the boats can leave the dock. While this weather may leave us unable to fish, it just might be what we need to move those striped bass south from Long Beach Island, New Jersey to Delaware.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was lots of tog and sea bass on Sunday. The Katydid had sea bass and the Top Fin had tog. The Thelma Dale IV had sea bass and the head boats from Anglers had tog. Several private boats also had sea bass and tog.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was the same. Lots of sea bass and tog on private and charter or head boats.

Old Inlet told us the tog bite at the Inlet remains the same, lots of shorts and few keepers. The surf only has spiny dogs and skates.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.