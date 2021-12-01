WGMD Fishing Report 11-30-21

Small craft advisories were up on Tuesday, but a few boats did fish in Delaware Bay. Wednesday will see much better fishing weather with northwest winds at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 dropping off to five to ten knots in the early afternoon. Seas will be three feet in the morning and two feet later in the day. On Thursday the wind will come out of the southwest at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 and seas will run three to four feet.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Top Fin ran for tog on Tuesday and while he was certain they had success he did not know how many fish they caught. It seems the party took their fish home to clean. He also said the Grizzly went toggin’, but he didn’t have any details on the size or number of fish they caught.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said anglers fishing the inlet rocks with green crabs are catching tog with a few keepers mixed in with lots of shorts.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.