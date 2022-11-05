WGMD Fishing Report 11-4-22

Friday was a great day to be fishing in the ocean or over structure in Delaware Bay. I have been telling you to get out on the water while we have this wonderful weather window. Well, you have until Monday. Tuesday the wind goes northeast at 20 knots and the seas build to 7 feet.

Lewes Harbour Marina said all the boats that ran from there had excellent catches. The Pirate King had sea bass and tog while the Katydid had sea bass and tog as well. Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin found tog and triggerfish plus one sheepshead for his party. Several private boats had good numbers of tog.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt was up to his armpits in fish on the cleaning table when I called. He said boats were bringing in sea bass, big porgies and 3 to 4-pound blues all from ocean structure. It’s nice to see some porgies in the catch.

At Old Inlet Bait and tackle there was no change. Tiny tog at the Inlet and nothing from the surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.