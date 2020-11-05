WGMD Fishing Report 11-5-20

Wednesday finally saw decent fishing weather conditions and we had boats out in the ocean and bay. I hate to mention it, but the next several days look good weather wise and while it is November, we should see some people out on the water.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin had a good catch of tog on Wednesday. Several private boats also brought tog to the cleaning table. Patrick Lindner took second place in the Lewes Harbour Marina Tog Tournament with his 5.56-pounder.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Lauren said one private boat brought in a limit of sea bass. Another private boat fished the Del-Jersey-Land Reef and said they caught a lot of shorts to pick up a few keeper sea bass.

Clark at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the only activity has been tog at the Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. The surf remains pretty much dead and the night shift at the Inlet has come up empty the last few nights.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.