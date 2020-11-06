WGMD Fishing Report 11-6-20

Thursday was an absolutely beautiful day on the land and water. The weather pattern is not supposed to change before Tuesday and that is just unheard of in November in Delaware.

I went to Indian River Inlet around 9:00 AM and fished the southside east of the bridge until around 12:00 PM. I was using sand fleas and had two tog on, but both ran me into the rocks and broke me off. The first one because I wasn’t paying attention and the second one was just bad luck. I will be back on Friday. I did see several tog caught, but all were shorts. All were quickly returned to the water.

Frank Turner and Adam fished the Outer Wall off of Lewes from 7:30 to 9:30 AM and caught their limit of tog.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said he saw quite a mixed bag come across the cleaning table. There were tog, sea bass, porgies and blues caught from ocean structure on Thursday.

There was a 45-inch striped bass caught from the surf at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.