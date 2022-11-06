WGMD Fishing Report 11-5-22

Saturday the south to southeast wind was just a tad stronger than our good friends at the National Weather Service promised. As a result, some boats went out and came right back in while others toughed it out and managed to catch some sea bass and tog.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had sea bass and tog on Saturday. A few private boats also ran out to ocean structure and found some sea bass and tog as well.

At Hook ‘em ad Cook ‘em they were cleaning tog, sea bass and blues caught on private boats. The Judy V tried to run a half-day trip on Saturday morning, but had to return to the dock due to uncomfortable sea conditions.

Still no change in the surf fishing report and I don’t look for much until we see some bait moving along the beach.

The marine forecast for Sunday and Monday looks fishable, but so did Saturday. All you can do is show up and see what the weather Gods deliver.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.