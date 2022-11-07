WGMD Fishing Report 11-6-22

For the first time since I have been doing these reports, not one of my reporting stations answered the phone on Sunday. Fortunately, I was able to get a few reports from Facebook and it sounds like the fishing was pretty good if you were able to get out to where the fish are holding.

On Friday, Hollyanne Firuta was fishing on the Katydid and caught a personal best 8.09-pound tog and put seven of the boat’s limit in the box.

Rich Morgan fished out of Indian River Inlet and caught a 4-pound triggerfish plus a load of black sea bass. Rich said he was not very far from shore.

Jim Mosley caught a 5.64-pound tog on Saturday.

Zander Walker now holds second Place in the Lewes Harbour Marina Tog Tournament with a 9.60-pound tog he caught on the Grizzly with Captain Cary Evans.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that John and Penny Sarro caught 4 keeper tog during slack water while fishing at Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.