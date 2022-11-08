WGMD Fishing Report 11-7-22

Monday was a nice day with record warm temperatures and good fishing for those who were able to get away. The rest of the week will be a bit bumpy with northeast winds to 30 knots and seas to 7 feet.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had sea bass and tog on Monday. Several private boats found tog on sand fleas and green crabs.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ,em, the report was private boats had good catches of sea bass over ocean structure. Over the weekend the Captain Ike had a boat limit of nice sea bass, 70 scup, a few 3 to 4-pound blues and a couple of ribbon fish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog are still available from the rocks at Indian River Inlet on green crabs and sand fleas. Most people wind up catching a lot of shorts to land one or two keepers during the day. Keeper rockfish are rare, even for the hard working night shift casting eels, bucktails and plugs.

