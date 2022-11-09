WGMD Fishing Report 11-8-22

Small craft advisories flew on Tuesday and no boats left the dock.

I had a late report from Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly. He had a boat limit of tog on Monday and 15 tog with 25 sea bass, including 4 citations, on Sunday.

The new pilot program for Surf Fishing Permits has caused quite a stir in the surf fishing community. The big problem seems to be the reservation system. You will need a $4.00 reservation to access the beach from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, Sunday and holidays from late May until after Labor Day. This is in addition to the Regular Surf Fishing Permit. Reservations will be available online or by phone on a weekday to be announced.

The reservation will guarantee you a spot on the beach, no matter what time you show up, even in the park is full.

I do fear a good-rush mentality when the reservations go on sale.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.