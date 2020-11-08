WGMD Fishing Report 11-8

Saturday began with a very thick fog, but the boats pushed on, some pushed a bit to fast for their own safety, but what else is new. It looks like this fantastic weather is going to hold until Wednesday, so if you can find the time get out fishing somewhere.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Pirate King and the Angler had good numbers of tog on Saturday. Both boats fished the Outer Wall.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us sea bass and porgies were caught by charter and private boats at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef. One private boat caught what Deanna described as a beautiful trout, over an inshore wreck.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us small rockfish and blues were caught from the beach on cut bait and bloodworms. The inlet produced tog on sand fleas and green crab.

Scott Aiken Sr. and Jr, along with George Dorman caught tog, sea bass and false albacore at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef on Thursday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.