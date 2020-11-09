WGMD Fishing Report 11-9-20

OK boys and girls, we have two more days of this wonderful weather before it all goes down hill like a rolling stone. Sea bass and tog continue to dominate the fishing in the bay and ocean with some porgies and triggerfish mixed in the catch.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Amanda said Tim Morris and his daughter Tayla along with Lamar Meekins fished from Tim’s boat, Catfish, to catch a limit of tog from the Outer Wall on tog jigs baited with sand fleas and green crabs. The Gringo Loco brought in a 50-inch swordfish on Saturday. On Sunday the Katydid had a catch of tog. Also on Sunday the Chasin’ Tail and several private boats had excellent numbers of sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was a good day for catching sea bass and tog. The Judy V had both and the Miss Ene and sea bass. Here too several private boats caught good numbers of sea bass. The Del-Jersey-Land Reef seems to be a popular location.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.