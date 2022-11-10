WGMD Fishing Report 11-9-22

Small craft advisories flew on Wednesday and Thursday ain’t lookin’ to good. No boats sailed and the surf was too rough to fish. Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said they didn’t hear of anything caught out of Indian River Inlet.

Delaware State Parks is looking at a proposal to build a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. From some of the letters to the editor I have read you would think they were planning to open a day care center and staff it with pedophiles.

Come on people, it’s just a restaurant. The same company already operates one at Indian River Inlet and, what I have seen, they do a pretty good job. The new one will be built on an already existing parking lot, so very little damage will be done to the dunes.

As far as disrupting the pristine beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park, sorry, but that ship sailed years ago. The Army and the Navy tore up the place to put in guns and observation towers. A new restaurant won’t even be noticed.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.