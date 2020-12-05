WGMD Fishing Report 12-05-20

Friday saw a cold wind out of the southeast, but boats running from Lewes were able to find some tog in the Delaware Bay. The weekend is pretty much lost as far as fishing goes. There is a gale warning up for Saturday with strong winds, seas to eight feet and heavy rain. Sunday will still be windy with rough seas, but Monday may be fishable.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid, the Top Fin and the Surface Tension all had good catches of tog on Friday.

On Thursday, the Morning Star was able to limit out the boat on black sea bass in 2.5 hours. The Fish Bound, also out of Ocean City, found the tog bite slow on Thursday morning so they moved and found fish that were more willing to bite. They ended the day with a boat limit of tog. They released a 12 and a 10 pounder.

An unusual report from Charlie at Angler’s Sport Shop in Annapolis. They went black sea bass fishing in the Middle-Bay and caught over 50 with 11 keepers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.