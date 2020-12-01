WGMD Fishing Report 12-1-20

Fats Domino would have loved this Blue Monday. Gale force wind, driving rain, tornado warnings and seas to 10 feet kept even the most dedicated anglers off the water. Tuesday doesn’t look much better.

I do have a few reports left over from a very good weekend of fishing.

On Sunday the Morning Star out of Ocean City had a boat limit of sea bass plus some triggerfish. The Fish Bound, also out of Ocean City went for tog and over the last four days managed to limit out the boat on three of them. They released 17 tog over 10 pounds. The two largest tog caught were 18 and 17.3 pounds.

On Saturday Frank Tucker and Otto fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas and green crab and caught seven keeper tog. The Grizzly had a boat limit of tog on Saturday. Surface Tension caught a boat limit of tog to Dave Vetter’s six pounder on jigs.

The No Limit out of Indian River Marina had a limit of tog on Sunday.

Only time will tell what we will see after this storm.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.