WGMD Fishing Report 12-1-22

Thursday saw small craft advisories and a cold northwest wind. To the best of my knowledge, no boats left their dock or trailer. There may have been a few hard-core tog fishermen at the Inlet, if so, God bless them.

I did get an interesting report from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. One of their customers reported catching rockfish from the ocean along the Delaware coast by trolling on Thanksgiving Day. While the lures were not mentioned, the reporter did say he had sold this customer Stretch 25s and tandem shads. Other reports have plenty of rockfish in the Back Bays and the Fenwick Ditch. These are 20 to 25- fish and have been caught on bucktails.

I had another report, this one from Tuesday, with photos, of rockfish to 50 inches. This time the fish were off of Cape May. One photo showed a SONAR screen lit up with fish all the way across the bottom.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.