WGMD Fishing Report 12-10-21

Friday I was supposed to fish on a head boat out of Ocean City, Maryland, but the captain canceled the trip due to the weather. I am now scheduled to fish on Tuesday.

As I expected, there is a gale warning up for Saturday with south winds at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 30 increasing to 20 to 30 knots with gusts to 40 and seas of 4 to 6 feet building to 6 to 8 feet. On Sunday the wind will go northwest at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 decreasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 30 in the afternoon. Seas will be 5 to 8 feet in the morning dropping down to 4 to 6 feet in the afternoon. That just about kills the weekend for any type of fishing in the open ocean or bay.

I did get another tog report from Captain Cary Evans. He had Glen Goldstein out last week and Glen caught and released a 15.5-pound tog. I see more people releasing big tog every year.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.