WGMD Fishing Report 12-10-22

Small craft advisories were up on Saturday and will be up on Sunday. The smallest seas on the ocean are five feet well into next week. It may be possible to tog fish in the bay at some point, but that does not excite a lot of anglers.

While no boats went out, I am sure a few hardy souls fished for tog at Indian River Inlet and it is possible a few rockfish may have been caught. Unfortunately, no one answered the phone at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle when I called at 3:00 PM. I will call at noon on Sunday.

Continuing with our tog fishing, the newest thing is the tog jig. I have not had a chance to use one from a boat, but I did try to use one at Indian River Inlet. I now have one less tog jig.

The way they are constructed, they must be fished with your line at a 90-degree angle to the water. That is quite difficult at the inlet, as I discovered.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.