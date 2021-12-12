WGMD Fishing Report 12-11-21

Gale warnings were up on Saturday keeping boats off the bay and ocean. Sunday will probably see small craft advisories for northwest winds at 20 to 25 knots with gust to 30 going down to 15 to 20 with gusts to 25 in the afternoon. Seas will run 3 to 5 feet. Monday the wind will shift back to the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with 2-foot seas in the morning and 3-foot seas in the afternoon.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina, said the Katydid had 28 tog over ocean structure on Thursday. On Friday, the Pirate King and the Top Fin fished bay structure and caught tog.

We heard from Hook’ em and Cook ‘em that the Indian Giver had a boat limit of sea bass on Thursday fishing ocean structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us keeper tog are still available at Indian River Inlet with green crab the current hot bait. In the surf, spiny dog sharks to 3 feet are caught on cut bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.