WGMD Fishing Report 12-11-22

Small craft advisories were up on Sunday and I still don’t see an end in sight.

While no boats sailed from Lewes or Indian River Inlet, I did get a hold of Old Inlet Bait and Tackle where my predictions were confirmed. Anglers have been catching tog from the sidewalk on both sides of the Indian River Inlet on green crabs and white leggers. As has been the case all fall, shorts well out number keepers. A few short rockfish have been taken on bucktails.

I also received a report from the team that has been tagging big striped bass for the satellite tagging program sponsored by the Fisherman Magazine and several others. They were on the Tyman fishing off of Cape Charles, Virginia where they caught two stripers over 50 pounds and one over 40 pounds. All three now wear satellite tags that will pop off after 90 days and transmit their data to a satellite to be downloaded by a company in Florida. These results will be very interesting.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.