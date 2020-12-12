WGMD Fishing Report 12-12-20

Friday saw decent weather and fish were caught. Saturday will have three-foot seas with four-foot on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday the seas jump to seven feet.

The biggest new was striped bass or rockfish finally made it to Delaware. Woody Phelps caught two nice rockfish one-mile east of Indian River Inlet. No information on what he caught them on. Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Skipjack with Captain Chris Thurman also caught stripers, but had no information on exactly where. My guess would be in the Cape May Rips on along the Oceanfront. I called Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, but no one answered the phone. I was hoping to find out if any rockfish had been caught from the beach or Inlet.

Captain Pete Haines on the Top Fin had the Seaford Ministries out for tog on Thursday and they managed to put 15 keepers in the box.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said The Katydid had some tog on Friday. Captain Mark on the Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf had 56 tog for his customers.

