WGMD Fishing Report 12-12-21

With small craft advisories up on Sunday no boats left Lewes Harbour Marina or Indian River Marina. Monday will see winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 and 2-foot seas. Tuesday the wind will go north at 10 knots with 2-foot seas.

I had a report from Captain Brent on the Katydid. On his trip last Wednesday, the largest tog of the 15 keepers caught by his party over ocean structure weighed 12 pounds. Captain Brent had a 20-pound tog that he released.

I also had a report from my fly-fishing correspondent, Ed O’Donnell. He fished the fly-fishing area of White Clay Creek on Friday catching a nice rainbow trout, a few fallfish and a sucker. The fallfish and sucker were chased by a big brown trout. Green weenie, Mini bugger, pink egg pattern, white zonker and black leech were the flies he used

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.