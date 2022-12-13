WGMD Fishing Report 12-12-22

Monday was anything but blue. The clouds were low and so was the temperature, while the wind and waves were high. Small craft advisories were up on the ocean and to the best of my knowledge, no boats left their dock or trailer.

On Tuesday, December 13, I will be in Annapolis, Maryland at a joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. The first manages fishing in the United States Exclusive Economic Zone from three to 200 miles from our shore and the second manages fish from shore to three miles out. As an advisor to the MAFMC Summer Flounder, Scup and Black Sea Bass board I am appalled at the idea of recreational fishermen taking a 10% cut in black sea bass landings.

One proposal would have a 5-fish bag limit and a 15-inch minimum size limit. This draconian approach on a biomass that is 2.5 times the amount necessary for a healthy stock.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.