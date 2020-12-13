WGMD Fishing Report 12-13-20

Saturday was not a bad fishing day, but no one told the fish. Sunday looks OK, but then it’s a series of nasty north to northeast winds for the early part of the week.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid only had 15 tog and the Surface Tension had five on Saturday. They did not see any rockfish and that’s very disappointing. Chad Bayless was fishing from shore and caught good numbers of white perch to one-pound on bloodworms.

On Friday, the Top Fin with Captain Pete Haines had the Black Bottom Builders on board and they were able to box three keeper tog per man.

The Morning Star out of Ocean City sailed on Friday and even with a slow bite he put nine customers on limits of black sea bass with the rest of his folks catching enough for several nice fish dinners.

DNREC will begin to sell Delaware Surf Fishing Permits on December 16. Remember, they only sell 17,000 and last year they sold out so I plan to get mine this week.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.