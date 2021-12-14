WGMD Fishing Report 12-13-21

Monday had some cold air temperatures and a brisk wind. They have changed the marine forecast for Tuesday. It had been north at 10 knots with 2-foot seas. Now it’s north at 10 to 15 going northeast with gusts to 20 with, believe this or not, and I don’t, 2-foot seas. The captain of the Angler out of Ocean City didn’t believe it either and cancelled my trip on Tuesday. I have rescheduled for next Monday.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid did get out on the tog and returned with a good catch including at least one citation.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported pretty much the same things as they have seen for the past month. Tog out of the Inlet rocks on green crab with more shorts than keepers. Rockfish are caught on bucktails with plastic worms with white leadheads and yellow worms finding favor with anglers and fish. Most of the rock are in the 20 to 25-inch class with the occasional slot fish caught as well.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.