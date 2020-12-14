WGMD Fishing Report 12-14-20

Sunday was a beautiful day and yet I had a hard time finding anyone who had been fishing. The only firsthand Delaware report I received was from Lewes Harbour Marina where the Katydid brought in 20 tog. That is five more than they had on Saturday, but a far cry from a boat limit.

On Saturday, the Top Fin had 18 rockfish hook ups, got 12 to the boat and was able to put five in the box. The rest had to be released because they were outside the slot limit. He also had a few tog.

Down in Ocean City, the Morning Star had a rough day on Saturday with only one customer catching a limit of sea bass. They were also bothered by an influx of dog sharks. Sunday was much better as they had a boat limit of sea bass plus a few porgies and were back at the dock an hour and a half early.

This week is going to be a washout with high winds and rain on Monday and Wednesday. The rest of the week will just have wind and cold air.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.