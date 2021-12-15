WGMD Fishing Report 12-14-21

Tuesday saw some boats go out in spite of the forecast for northeast winds of 10 to 15 knots with gusts up 20. Wednesday, the wind will stay east at 5 to 10 knots with gusts to 20 with seas of 3 to 4-feet. Thursday the wind will go southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 and 3 to 5-foot seas.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Jim Webber and Keith Loveland ran up to New Jersey and brought back two slot rockfish they caught while trolling. They also released several much larger stripers. This is the same pattern we have seen for the last several years ever since Super Storm Sandy. The stripers hug the shore until they get off of Cape May than head for deep water and by-past Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Captain Brent on the Katydid had a good catch of tog from ocean structure, including one citation.

I must have called Old Inlet too late as no one answered the phone. I am sure tog were caught from the inlet rocks on green crab.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.