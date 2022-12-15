WGMD Fishing Report 12-14-22

Small craft advisories or gale warnings are up for the rest of the week.

When we do get back out on the water, tog will be the only game in town unless we get lucky and the big striped bass move close enough for us to have a shot. Right now, I am getting photos of stripers to over 50 pounds from off of Cape Charles, Virginia where drifting live eels is the best technique. My friends in New Jersey are still catching big stripers on bunker spoons and big plugs from boats and on plugs and bucktails from the beach. The only local reports I get about stripers are 20 to 25-inch fish caught from the inlet on bucktails.

This will be my last report for 2022. I really enjoy keeping you informed on the local fishing as well as what the feds are doing to us local fishermen.

I want to wish everyone Happy Holidays and a very Happy New Year! See you in 2023.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.