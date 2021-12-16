WGMD Fishing Report 12-15-21

Tog was the order of the day on Wednesday with boats from Indian River and Lewes Harbour Marina catching some of the tasty critters. Thursday will see southwest winds of 10 to 15 knots increasing to 15 to 20 in the afternoon with gusts to 25 and seas of 3 to 5 feet. On Friday the wind will stay out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 in the morning then drop down to west at 5 to 10 in the afternoon with 3 to 4-foot seas.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Grizzly, Top Fin and the Katydid all fished for tog on Wednesday and they all brought in fish, just not as many as they had on Tuesday.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em had pretty much the same report with several boats reporting catches of tog on Wednesday.

On Tuesday we had reports that rockfish were caught on boats running from Delaware ports, but they had to run to New jersey to catch them. The Gale Force released three that were over the slot.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.