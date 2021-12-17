WGMD Fishing Report 12-16-21

With small craft advisories up on Thursday, to the beat of my knowledge, no boats fished the ocean or bay. Those small craft advisories will remain up on Friday morning for west winds at 10 to 15 knots gusting to 20 before dropping down to 5 to 10 knots out of the northwest in the afternoon with seas of 3 to 4 feet. On Saturday the wind will be east at 10 knots going south in the afternoon. Seas will run 3 feet with rain in the morning.

I received more reports of big rockfish caught off the New Jersey coast on Tuesday. Jonathan Fazekas aboard Top Notch Sportfishing released a 47-inch rockfish. The three big rock caught aboard the Gale Force with Captain Aaron Herd were taken on trolled Stretch plugs or MOJOs. They started the day fishing for tog. Got tired of catching little ones and decided to try for rockfish. Good decision.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.