WGMD Fishing Report 12-17-21

Quite a few boats went out on Friday and they caught tog and rockfish. Saturday will see east winds of 10 knots going south in the afternoon with seas of 3 feet and rain. Sunday the wind will turn northwest and increase to 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and 4 to 5-foot seas. There will be rain in the morning.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid was out on a tog trip and returned with some fish for the cleaning table. Earlier in the week, Kevin Szymanski caught an 8.2-pound Delaware Citation tog while fishing on the Katydid. Amanda said several boats ran up to the Cape May, New Jersey area to try for rockfish, but had not returned when I called. Dianna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had a catch of tog for her customers on Friday. She also reported that some boats were fishing for rockfish off of Cape May and had not returned when I called.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.