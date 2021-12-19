WGMD Fishing Report 12-18-21

The weather was decent and a good number of boats fished on Saturday. I doubt anyone will be fishing on Sunday as small craft advisories are up for north winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and 3 to 5-foot seas. There will be rain in the morning with a chance of rain in the afternoon. On Monday the wind will go north at 10 to 15 knots then drop out to 5 to 10 late in the morning. Seas will run 3 to 4 feet.

Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly had quite a day on Wednesday. He not only had a boat limit of tog but garnered five Delaware citations. The largest was caught by Jim Ruback and weighed 13.5 pounds. The second largest was taken by Bobby Beat, Jr. and tipped the scale at an even 13 pounds. Tommy Serbin, manager at Lewes Harbour Marina, was on the trip and managed an 11.5-pound citation.

The Sea Dozer fished 1-mile off of Wildwood and managed to catch and release four big rockfish.

