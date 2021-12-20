WGMD Fishing Report 12-19-21

With small craft advisories up I don’t think any boats went out on Sunday. Monday calls for winds out of the north at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 dropping down to 5 t0 10 in the afternoon. Seas will run 3 to 4 feet. On Tuesday the wind will go northwest at 5 to 10 knots in the morning then go north at the same speed in the afternoon. Seas will be 3 feet.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Tommy told me that on Saturday the Katydid had 28 tog and the Surface Tension brought in 35 sea bass plus four big bluefish. Lee Able and two friends fished off the New Jersey Coast and brought in three keeper rockfish. Ernie Stone and Jason Destefany fished on the Persistence over ocean structure for a two-man limit of tog. Their catch included two Delaware citations. Ernie had the big one, a 14.555-pounder while Jason’s citation weighed 10 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.