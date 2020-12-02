WGMD Fishing Report 12-2-20

Tuesday saw the gale warning lowered to a small craft advisory, but still no boats left the dock. The rest of the week looks a bit bumpy at best as the wind continues to blow 15 to 20 and seas continue to run four to six feet.

I did have one report left over from the weekend. Bradly Young had an 8.25-pound tog and Michael Williamson had one that tipped the scales at 7.5 pounds. Both were citation worthy and were written up at Lewes Harbour Marina. They were caught on the Persistence with Captain Jason DeStefney.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us there were small rockfish caught out of Indian River Inlet on Tuesday morning during incoming water. Swim shads by Storm or Tsunami were the best lures. Tog fishermen continue to pick away at keepers while catching many more shorts.

The main body of migratory striped bass remains off the coast of New Jersey. My so-called friends up there delight in sending me photos of the 40-inch plus fish they are catching and releasing from Long Beach Island.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.