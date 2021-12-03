WGMD Fishing Report 12-2-21

Thursday I attended a fishing Tackle show in Atlantic City to preview the newest and greatest fishing gear coming our way in 2022. Since I didn’t get back in time to call my usual sources and since there was a small craft advisory up on the ocean, I don’t think too many people went fishing. If they did, I will cover them in Friday’s report.

There is one bit of interesting news for us surf fishing folk. Surf fishing permits, that would normally go on sale Black Friday for the upcoming year, will be delayed. It seems the company that makes the passes and permits is awaiting the arrival of back-ordered material needed to make those passes and permits.

Until the passes and permits arrive our 2021 surf fishing permits will be honored at all drive-on beaches until January 31, 2022. State parks are free to enter through February 28.This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report