WGMD Fishing Report 12-2-22

Friday saw reasonable weather for early December, but as is so true for this time of year, very few people went fishing. Saturday will see small craft advisories up again.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was all tog. The only charter boat we heard about was the Katydid and they had tog as did the couple of private boats that ran on Friday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me only a few folks fished the Indian River Inlet and if they caught anything, they didn’t report back to the shop.

Captain Cary Evans on the Grizzly had a boat limit of tog and a handful of sea bass on Friday.

If you are new to tog fishing, you have much to learn. These fish live in rough neighborhoods and have a very lite bite.

Most of the time you will fish from an anchored boat and use enough weight to keep your line at a 90-degree angle to the water. Then learn to strike just before he bites.

