WGMD Fishing Report 12-20-21

To the best of my knowledge, no boats went out on Monday. I suspect some will go on Tuesday as the forecast is for west winds at 5 to 10 knots going northeast late in the day with 3-foot seas. On Wednesday, the wind will pick up to north at 10 to 15 knots then go northwest at 15 to 20 with gusts to 25 with 3 to 4-foot seas. There will be light rain in the morning.

On Saturday, Justin Pry and two others trolled up their three fish limit of slot rockfish off the New Jersey Coast. Jonathan Fazekas caught and released a 44-inch rockfish while onboard the Top Notch.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said Kim Peck had a 13.58-pound Delaware Citation tog while fishing onboard the Katydid.

Down in Ocean City, Maryland the Morning Star has run 14 straight trips where they caught boat limits of sea bass plus some flounder and porgies.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.