WGMD Fishing Report 12-21-21

Tuesday saw decent fishing conditions with a light wind in the morning picking up in the afternoon once the current began running out. Wednesday will see a gale warning for north winds at 15 to 20 knots building to northwest at 20 to 25 with gusts to 35 and 3 to 5-foot seas with rain in the morning. On Thursday the wind will start out from the northwest at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 then fall off to 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 in the early morning before dropping to 5 to 10 in the afternoon. Seas will run 3 to 4 feet.

I spent Tuesday on the Angler out of Ocean City and while I didn’t sink the boat with sea bass, I still had a great time. We ran for three hours before putting a line in the water and on my first four drops I caught keeper sea bass. Then it was dink city until I caught a really nice one, the biggest for me all day, plus two more keepers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.