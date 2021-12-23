WGMD Fishing Report 12-22-21

There was a gale warning on Wednesday as the northwest wind at 25 to 30 knots cut through you like a knife. I feel certain small craft advisories will be up on Thursday as winds continue to blow northwest at 15 to 20 with gusts to 30 before dropping down to 5 to 10 late in the day. Seas will run 3 to 4 feet. On Friday the wind will be west at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 then go down to 5 to 10 in the afternoon. Seas will run 3 to 4 feet.

While I was out embarrassing myself with the sea bass, a good number of folks were catching their share of big rockfish off the coast of New Jersey. John, Dave and Paul Hazzard fished on Monday off of Cape May to catch and release big rockfish as well as bring back some slot rock. Jimmy Young, Ben Evik, Art Lodge, Brogan Evik and Jim Allan fished MOJOs and Stretch plugs to catch several over 35-inch rock and a limit of four slot fish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.